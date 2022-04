The Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion invites students, faculty and staff members to The Chat Part II on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in the Student Union Bldg. Red Raider Lounge. This event will provide our male students of color with a forum to discuss relevant topics, issues and concerns.





This event is FREE and will include heavy hor d'oeuvres.

Please RVSP at https://bit.ly/3DITtSJ.

For more information, contact cory.powell@ttu.edu.