The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a virtual Sonic Foundry educational opportunity on Wednesday, April 13, 2pm-4pm (CT). Our TTU Mediasite Enterprise Video platform supports lecture capture, video delivery, and other business and instructional use. The campus training is an excellent opportunity for faculty and staff to learn new features, engage with Mediasite experts, and enhance personal knowledge and skills about our enterprise video platform.

The educational event will include the following topics from Sonic Foundry professionals:

· New Products and Features

· Accessibility

· Mediasite 8 Training

· Mediasite Connect

· Engage with Sonic Foundry: Questions & Answers



Event Details

Date: Wednesday, April 13

Time: 2pm-4pm (CT)

Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu), and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.