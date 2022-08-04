The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to TTU's United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday, April 13th at 7pm! Save 20% on select tickets now with code SAVE20. This special TTU offer ends 3pm April 13.

The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

Click here to purchase your tickets. Use the "qualifier code" link and enter SAVE20 to save!

Don't forget to add the optional Magic Pass ticket add-on for an unforgettable experience with the Harlem Globetrotters on the court before the game... shoot some hoops, show your skills, and get autographs and photos! The one-of-a-kind 30-minute pre-show, "Magic Pass," begins 90 minutes before tip-off and will create memories you'll never forget. All customers must have a game ticket AND Magic Pass for entry. (Fans must hold both a game ticket and a ticket to the Magic Pass event to attend the pre-game event; discount not applicable to Magic Pass)

For additional information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.