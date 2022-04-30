TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Asian Studies Scholarship

Anyone minoring in Asian Studies with 9 credit hours and a GPA of 3:00 or above is legible to apply. The deadline is April 30th . Please email Dr. Yuan Shu (yuan.shu@ttu.edu) for the application form and more details.

4/11/2022

Yuan Shu

yuan.shu@ttu.edu

English

Event Date: 4/30/2022

Asian Studies Program

