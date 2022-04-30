Anyone minoring in Asian Studies with 9 credit hours and a GPA of 3:00 or above is legible to apply. The deadline is April 30th . Please email Dr. Yuan Shu (yuan.shu@ttu.edu) for the application form and more details. Posted:

