On Saturday, April 23rd from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Urbanovsky Park, the Texas Tech Residence Hall Association will be hosting a "Wreck Em' Round Up", an annual Spring Fling event. Students will have the opportunity to play a series of carnival games, win many prizes, listen to a live band and DJ, participate in basketball, sand volleyball and sports tournaments, ride a mechanical bull, eat a free meal and dessert from a food truck, take home a free t shirt and other promotional items and share in the love for Texas Tech!