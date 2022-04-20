Opening Space for Unheard Voices: Black Women's History Month

Date: April 20, 2022

Time: noon

Location: via Zoom (REGISTER HERE)





Opening Space for Unheard Voices is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, emphasizing representation, agency, and inclusion on our university campuses. The series seeks to create space and opportunity for dialogues led by often-unheard voices: women; Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI); Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC); and the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, and agender (LGBTQIA+) communities.





Join us in April as we recognize Black Women's History Month with panelists Jacqueline Henninger, PhD, Associate Director for Teaching & Learning and Associate Professor of Music Education, TTU School of Music; Dr. Jennifer Jolley, Assistant Professor of Composition, TTU School of Music; and Pat Francis-Johnson, DNP, RN, CDP, Assistant Professor & Director of Diversity and Inclusion, TTUHSC School of Nursing.





The event will include a conversation around arts, humanities, and STEM topics, involving individuals — students, faculty, staff and community partners — specializing in these topics and situating themselves within these identities, and in dialog between and across their fields of expertise and experience.





This event is free and open to the public.



