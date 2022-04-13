|
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend a monthly lecture series on issues related to global health, building healthy communities, and developing sustainable global health initiatives.
Global Health Heroes
- Speaker: Patti Patterson, MD, MPH, Professor, Department of Pediatrics, TTUHSC School of Medicine
- Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
- Time: 12:00 noon CT
- Location: Zoom (REGISTER HERE!)
During this presentation, Dr. Patti Patterson will offer a personal look at 30 years of global health involvement and the stories of courage and vision she has encountered on that journey.
Dr. Patti Patterson is Professor of Pediatrics, Public Health and Medical Education, and the Director of Child Abuse Pediatrics at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She has participated in almost 60 global health trips to Central and South America, Eastern Europe, Mexico and Africa.
This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.
