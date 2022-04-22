All are invited to our conference on Friday, April 22, 2022, featuring Dra. Jillian Hernandez from the University of Florida. Dr. Hernandez recent book is entitled, Aesthetics of Excess: The Art and Politics of Black and Latina Embodiment. Her work analyzes clothing, makeup, and hairstyles of working-class Black and Latina girls.

On Thursday night, April 21st, WGS will host a pre-conference reception from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at the East Lubbock Art House a 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite B. All are welcome!

Register: https://forms.office.com/r/YV7fuyzbSz

Visit www.wgs.ttu.edu for more information.