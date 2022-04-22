TTU HomeTechAnnounce

38th All-University Conference on the Advancement of Women

All are invited to our conference on Friday, April 22, 2022, featuring Dra. Jillian Hernandez from the University of Florida. Dr. Hernandez recent book is entitled, Aesthetics of Excess: The Art and Politics of Black and Latina Embodiment. Her work analyzes clothing, makeup, and hairstyles of working-class Black and Latina girls.

On Thursday night, April 21st, WGS will host a pre-conference reception from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at the East Lubbock Art House a 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite B. All are welcome!

Register: https://forms.office.com/r/YV7fuyzbSz

Visit www.wgs.ttu.edu for more information.
4/13/2022

Aimee Cameron

Aimee.Cameron@ttu.edu

Women and Gender Studies

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 4/22/2022

SUB, please register https://forms.office.com/r/YV7fuyzbSz

