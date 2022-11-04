If you have met your general science education requirement by taking ATMO 1300 & 1100 (i.e., Introduction to Atmospheric Science and related lab course) and want to know more, why not take a specialty course to continue exploring your interest in the weather and climate and earn a Minor at Tech?





Details: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/geosciences/atmo/academics/undergrad_advising.php





Required courses include ATMO 1300, 1100, 3301, 3310, 3316 and 2 approved elective courses to total 18 hours. Six hours must be junior-senior level. A list of approved elective courses is available from the department. Please contact the undergraduate advisor Dr. Sandip Pal for more information about departmental, interdisciplinary, and student-initiated minors that might include coursework in Atmospheric Science.

