Fashion Camp will be for ages 7 to 11 and will be held from 9 am to 1:30 pm on June 20 to 24. The cost to attend is $400 which includes lunch, snacks, a t-shirt, and sewing and craft supplies. The deadline to register is May 20 and there are limited spots available. For any questions please contact fashion.camp@ttu.edu or call 806-834-8861. Please see this link for additional information and registration https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/ret/fashion_camp/

Posted:

4/11/2022



Originator:

Sarah Vecera-King



Email:

Sarah.E.Vecera@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Departmental

