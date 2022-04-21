Lisa Couturier is an essayist and poet who explores animal advocacy and man’s relationship with nature. Couturier’s work has appeared in outlets such as Orion, the American Nature Writing Series and National Geographic’s Heart of a Nation. She has won multiple rewards including the Pushcart Prize and the Chapbook Award from the New England Poetry Club. The Lisa Couturier literary papers are included in the Sowell Collection. Please register in advance. The virtual event is funded by the Office of the Provost and sponsored by TTU Libraries, the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library and the Sowell Collection. Posted:

4/21/2022



Originator:

Marcos Rubio



Email:

marcosru@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 4/21/2022



Location:

Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Academic

