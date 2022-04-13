Accredited and accessible, the Rawls online MBA allows you the ability to earn a Master of Business Administration at your own pace. The average time to complete coursework varies, however, the degree can be earned in as little as one year (closer to two years if you work full-time).

Gain the business skills you need to get the job you want from the #26 MBA Program in the US. Summer applications due May 1st. Fall applications due July 1st.

Questions? Visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/rawlsbusiness/graduate/mba/online/ or set up a meeting with Junior Perez: jose.l.perez@ttu.edu



