UFL serves the South Plains through partnerships with local school districts and youth serving nonprofits. The UFL staff continue to innovate and fill the gaps in youth leadership development and formulating best practices for those training leaders. Three Student Assistants are needed for this camp.





Requested hours per week: 15 hours per week (must be available M-F between 8am-5pm)

Requested time commitment:

Summer I 2022 (June 1-June 24) Must be available the week of June 20-June 24

Job Duties

· Assist with planning, preparation, and implementation of curriculum for Talkington School for Young Women Leaders Leadership conference.

· Clerical tasks

· Daily preparation for conference needs

· Attend weekly staff meeting

· Be available during the conference to facilitate camp curriculum

· Overall UFL program support

Qualifications/Skills

· Reliable vehicle transportation

· Pass Background Check

· Positive attitude and growth mindset

· Good work ethic

· Adaptable

· Problem-solver

· Interest in working with youth (some experience with youth preferred)

· Interested in growing as a leader and teaching leadership

· Team player

· Good written and verbal communication skills





If you would like to apply, please contact CiCi Nunez, Assistant Director at cici.nunez@ttu.edu