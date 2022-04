Set Ups Crew members understand the set requirements for all the Texas Tech Student Union spaces, including tables, chairs, functioning of laptops, projectors, speakers, and other equipment needed by building users.





Find full job description and application at www.sub.ttu.edu/jobs.php!

Follow us @TTUSUB on Facebook Instagram and Twitter Email sub.jobs@ttu.edu for more information.

The Student Union Building needs to hire several students for our Set Ups Crew!