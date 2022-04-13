The Allen Theatre, formerly Center Theatre, is located in the Student Union and opened in 1976 with a mission to serve the university and the community at large. The theatre soon became the first performing arts facility in the Lubbock Community to present an annual series of diverse cultural entertainment. The Allen Theatre has served as the premiere performance space for Texas Tech since its' opening and continues to play host to a large number of events. Over ten thousand performances have taken place in the facility. Beginning stage hands at the Allen Theatre develop various technical skills such as lighting, sound, and projection in order to host a variety of events for the Texas Tech community ranging from guest speakers to movies to large scale productions. Pay depending on experience. We promote from within the department! Find full job description and application at www.sub.ttu.edu/jobs.php !



Email sub.jobs@ttu.edu for more information.

