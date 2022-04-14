We are currently hiring for part-time students to work this summer with possibility of extended employment. Students will get 20-25 hours each week. Pay depends on experience.
Technology Support/IT Student Employee Responsibilities
-
Professional attitude
-
Customer service skills
-
Knowledge of Microsoft computer systems
-
Troubleshoot computers
-
Install updates across multiple systems
-
Scheduled hours will be during business hours M-F with some special event coverage as
needed
-
Other job assignments as needed