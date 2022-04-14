TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SUB Computer Support/IT is hiring!


We are currently hiring for part-time students to work this summer with possibility of extended employment. Students will get 20-25 hours each week. Pay depends on experience.

Technology Support/IT Student Employee Responsibilities

  • Professional attitude

  • Customer service skills

  • Knowledge of Microsoft computer systems

  • Troubleshoot computers

  • Install updates across multiple systems

  • Scheduled hours will be during business hours M-F with some special event coverage as

    needed

  • Other job assignments as needed

Find full job description and application at www.sub.ttu.edu/jobs.php

Email sub.jobs@ttu.edu for more information. 

Posted:
4/14/2022

Originator:
Autumn Arthur

Email:
autumn.arthur@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities


