

We are currently hiring for part-time students to work this summer with possibility of extended employment. Students will get 20-25 hours each week. Pay depends on experience. Technology Support/IT Student Employee Responsibilities Professional attitude

Customer service skills

Knowledge of Microsoft computer systems

Troubleshoot computers

Install updates across multiple systems

Scheduled hours will be during business hours M-F with some special event coverage as needed

Other job assignments as needed Find full job description and application at www.sub.ttu.edu/jobs.php!

Email sub.jobs@ttu.edu for more information.

4/14/2022



Originator:

Autumn Arthur



Email:

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





