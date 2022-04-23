Come watch Tech's International Global Talent show! Sit back and enjoy the beauty of the world's cultures all on one stage. From South Asia to South America, there will be dancing, song, music and more! We cant wait to see what our students have in store! You won't want to miss this incredible cultural event! Who will walk away with the Prize money and the title of Judges Choice and Audience Choice this year? You can help pick one of the winners!





Admission is free, and seating is first come first serve so be sure to arrive early!