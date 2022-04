WANT AN ON CAMPUS+WORK FROM HOME HYBRID JOB WITH NO NIGHT OR WEEKEND SHIFTS?

Undergraduate Admissions is looking for UNDERGRADUATE students in good standing with strong communication skills and high attention to detail. Please complete the application here, and select "Processing Student Assistant" on the application to be considered for this position: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/StudentStaff/list.php. Please contact selton.rigsby@ttu.edu for further questions! Job Description: Student Assistant – Undergraduate Admissions Detailed Description Starting pay is $7.50/hour. All shifts between 8-5 Monday-Friday, 16-20 hours per week. I will work around your class schedule! Once fully trained (Usually takes serveral weeks), students are able to work from home on a personal computer for a portion of the week, and able to work from home during summer and winter breaks! Primary Duties: Process incoming Admissions mail

Scan, index, and file high volumes of transcripts and other admissions documents.

Answer incoming phone calls and emails. (This includes application status checks, giving information on applications, events, and deadlines, and reassigning questions when needed.)

train on admissions policies, procedures, and important dates. Posted:

4/19/2022



Originator:

Selton Rigsby



Email:

selton.rigsby@ttu.edu



Department:

Undergraduate Admissions





