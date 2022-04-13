Texas Tech Athletics is looking for individuals to sing the National Anthem at athletic events! Sporting events include soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, softball, baseball and other potential events. We will be holding tryout on April 27 & 28. If you or someone you know might be interested in auditioning please email me (

) to schedule a time to audition.





Singer qualifications:

-preferred experience singing the National Anthem at other events

-must be comfortable on camera and singing to large crowds

-must be well organized and dependable