FREN 2390: Religious Violence and Conflict in French Culture explores visual, literary, and mediatic representations of religious violence and conflict in France from the sixteenth century to the present day. The semester is divided into two parts: the first covers historical and political contexts of religious polemics, persecution, and warfare, while the second reexamines those contexts through a variety of critical lenses that seek to understand how religious beliefs, practices, and communities have shaped—and continue to shape—French culture. The course is taught in English and fulfills core Language, Philosophy, and Culture and Multicultural requirements. Class meetings in Fall 2022 will be face-to-face on Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 5:50PM. Email your questions to Dr. Ashley Voeks: avoeks@ttu.edu