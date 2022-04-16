THE TAP: Visioning the Ogallala Aquifer on the Llano Estacado

Landmark Gallery, TTU School of Art

March 21 – April 24, 2022



The Tap is an artwork and gallery installation by M12 Studio, a group of award-winning artists, researchers, and writers collectively based in Colorado, presented in the Landmark Gallery of the School of Art. A meditation on the Ogallala Aquifer at the Llano Estacado, The Tap takes us on a subterranean journey through time and space, sound and vision.

Beyond the gallery…



In addition to the Landmark Gallery, The Tap can be experienced at At'l Do Farms, in Shallowater, TX, where M12 Studio has installed a second version of the cast polished brass water tap seen in the Landmark Gallery, connected to a living well. Guided presentations will be available at The Tap on weekends by appointment. Go to Eventbrite for dates and times - all sessions are free and open to the public.



Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.Additional funding for The Tap has come from the Ryla T. & John F. Lott Endowment for Excellence in the Visual Arts, administered through the School of Art and the Still Water Foundation, Austin, Texas. Special thanks to J. Eric Simpson and At'l Do Farms, Shallowwater, Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library at Texas Tech University, Johnathan Pool and Weston Drilling, and the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1 for their assistance with providing materials used in the exhibition.

