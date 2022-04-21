TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Looking for an on campus summer job?

To apply click here or use the link listed below and search for this job number 27769BR. 

 

https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/Home/Home?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635#home

 

Have questions? Feel free to email kylee.syra@ttu.edu 
Posted:
4/21/2022

Originator:
Angela Chisum

Email:
anchisum@ttu.edu

Department:
Support Ops for Academic Retention


