The purpose of the Kinesiology and Sport Management (KSM) Health Screening Clinic is to provide preventative health assessments for faculty, staff, and graduate students of Texas Tech University with low health risk. Assessments will include body composition, resting heart rate and blood pressure, blood lipids (fats), blood glucose, cardiorespiratory fitness, muscular endurance fitness, and flexibility fitness. Protocols follow American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) guidelines. Collectively, assessment data will be used to determine overall health-related fitness and design an appropriate exercise program. An initial health screening survey must be completed and submitted to determine eligibility for inclusion into the program. Faculty and graduate assistants will be on site to monitor and provide support during the clinic processes.