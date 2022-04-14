University Studies is looking for a new addition to our Design Team. Responsibilities include:

Maintain proper functions of Blackboard courses regarding minor technical/grammatical issues, i.e., fixing broken links, misspelled words, improper dates, ADA compliance, etc.

Update courses for upcoming semesters

Assist SMEs with course updates

We are looking for students who are detail oriented, organized, and able to work up to 20 hours per week.

If you think this is the position for you, please submit your resume, cover letter, and unofficial undergraduate transcript to nicole.wyatt@ttu.edu

*This is an hourly paid position. No fee waivers or paid tuition will be offered. Must be enrolled in at least 6 undergraduate hours and in good academic standing. *