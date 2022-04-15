Are you staying in Lubbock and looking for a summer job at TTU? We are still hiring for our student staff positions with University Student Housing, including our Summer Conference Staff and Guest Service Specialist positions!

Summer Conference Staff (Requisition #26603BR):

- Great opportunity to build LEADERSHIP and CUSTOMER SERVICE skills

- Summer Conference staff will receive a room, a meal plan, AND $250/month

- Summer Conference Staff are NOT required to take summer classes

- Summer Conference Staff may work a second job if taking 3 or less credit hours

Guest Service Specialist (Requisition #26605BR):

- Great opportunity to build CUSTOMER SERVICE and ADMINISTRATIVE skills

- Guest Service Specialists are paid $10 per hour for up to 25 hours per week (Students on F1/J1 Visa status may only work 20 hours/week)

- Guest Service Specialists are NOT required to take summer classes

- Guest Service Specialists are NOT required to live on-campus

- Guest Service Specialists may work a second job

Applications are reviewed as they are received until all positions are filled.

Links to Apply:

Summer Conference Staff:

https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5639&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=677793

Guest Service Specialist:

https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5639&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=677802

What You Need Before You Apply:

Resume

Cover Letter

List of Three References at the bottom of your Resume

Please use your TTU email address to apply for the position

E-mail Erika.Bowles@ttu.edu for more information.