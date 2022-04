Important Notice - It is that time of year again to encourage our roosting birds to find a new location away from campus. UMC Grounds Department will use an air cannon April 13th through April 17th to scare birds away from the main entrance and garage. This is the same process used throughout the city including TTU. We wanted to communicate with you this will be taking place so you are not alarmed by the loud noises. Posted:

4/15/2022



Originator:

Brandon Richard



Email:

brandon.richard@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Planning and Admin





