MEETING TODAY! Want to make an impact on the Lubbock community?

Join us for our last general meeting of the semester and see if The STEM & Leaf Corps is a fit for you! We have a variety of outreach programs focused on education, service, and leadership. This includes opportunities like volunteering at local schools, serving as an online mentor, or even spearheading your own program in the community. We hope to see you at our meeting this Thursday, April 21st at 6PM! We will be meeting in the SUB, please email us at stemleaf.corps@gmail.com that you are interested and we will give you the meeting details!

https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/stemandleaf

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

4/21/2022



Originator:

Anna Schmieding



Email:

Anna.Schmieding@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 4/21/2022



Location:

General Meeting: Message Us on TechConnect for location info!



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

