MEETING TODAY! Want to make an impact on the Lubbock community?
Join us for our last general meeting of the semester and see if The STEM & Leaf Corps is a fit for you! We have a variety of outreach programs focused on education, service, and leadership. This includes opportunities like volunteering at local schools, serving as an online mentor, or even spearheading your own program in the community. We hope to see you at our meeting this Thursday, April 21st at 6PM! We will be meeting in the SUB, please email us at stemleaf.corps@gmail.com that you are interested and we will give you the meeting details!

https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/stemandleaf 

Posted:
4/21/2022

Originator:
Anna Schmieding

Email:
Anna.Schmieding@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 4/21/2022

Location:
General Meeting: Message Us on TechConnect for location info!

Categories