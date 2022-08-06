|
Join us as we hear from an Enneagram Type 7 leader on campus. We will hear about the difficult parts about being a type 7 in a leadership role, and how they like to be approached with questions at work. This session will be fun, informational, and a great way to meet an Enneagram type 7 leader. This class is not limited to managers and supervisors, but open to any and all faculty and staff who would like to grow their Enneagram knowledge.
4/28/2022
Kailey Kilcrease
kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu
Human Resources
Time: 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Date: 6/8/2022
zoom
