ENNEAGRAM & LEADERSHIP Type 7's VIA ZOOM
Join us as we hear from an Enneagram Type 7 leader on campus. We will hear about the difficult parts about being a type 7 in a leadership role, and how they like to be approached with questions at workThis session will be fun, informational, and a great way to meet an Enneagram type 7 leader. This class is not limited to managers and supervisors, but open to any and all faculty and staff who would like to grow their Enneagram knowledge.

Enneagram Type 7 – June 8th from 10a-10:30a via Zoom

 

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu
Posted:
4/28/2022

Originator:
Kailey Kilcrease

Email:
kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Date: 6/8/2022

Location:
zoom

