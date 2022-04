Summer Day Camp Series Red Raiders (ages 7-12) Lil Raiders (ages 4-6)

June 6-8 June 20-22 July 21-24



For additional information click the link and visit our For additional information click the link and visit our website

TTU employees receive a camp discount.

Email redraidersoccercamp@gmail.com for discount information redraidersoccercamp.com

Camps are open to any and all participants only restricted by age, gender, and number of participants. Posted:

4/14/2022



Originator:

Gibbs Keeton



Email:

g.keeton@ttu.edu



Department:

Athletic Director





Categories

Athletics