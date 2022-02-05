TrUE is looking for current Texas Tech undergraduate students with at least one full year of coursework remaining to fill a limited number of openings in the TrUE Scholars Program. Selected applicants will begin the program in Fall 2022.





The TrUE Scholars program supports first-year and current TTU students through the entire continuum of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (URCA) during their time at TTU.

The program recruits, trains, and launches talented students into marquee experiences designed to set them apart.





Visit true.ttu.edu/scholars to learn more and apply!