Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famers JOURNEY are coming to Lubbock’s United Supermarkets Arena Saturday, July 30th!

World-renowned for their legendary rock anthems including “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and "Don't Stop Believin'", streamed over one billion times alone, JOURNEY has sold more 100 million albums globally since their formation in 1973.

With 19 top 40 singles and 25 gold and platinum albums, their "Greatest Hits" album, 15 times platinum, makes JOURNEY one of the few bands to ever achieve diamond-certified status.

Don’t miss AN EVENING WITH JOURNEY July 30th in Lubbock!

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the public at 10am Friday, April 22 at Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets, by phone at 806-770-2000 and online at www.selectaseatlubbock.com