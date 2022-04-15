TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Design Competition! Winners get $150-200!
Staff Senate Diversity Committee is hosting a Design Competition for R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talks.

Undergrad 1st Place: $150
Grad 1st Place: $200

Deadline: May 2nd
Winners Announced: May 6th

CONTEST RULES:
- Must be a TTU student Spring/Summer 2022 in Good Standing
- Must have minimum GPA of 2.0 (cumulative)
- Must be Undergrad or Grad to participate
- All majors welcomed! 

Logos must be original works, and not contain copyright material. Avoid the use of the Double T and Raider Red.
Posted:
4/15/2022

Originator:
Lauren McDonald

Email:
lauren.mcdonald@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


