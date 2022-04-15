Staff Senate Diversity Committee is hosting a Design Competition for R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talks.

Undergrad 1st Place: $150 Grad 1st Place: $200

Deadline: May 2nd Winners Announced: May 6th

CONTEST RULES: - Must be a TTU student Spring/Summer 2022 in Good Standing - Must have minimum GPA of 2.0 (cumulative) - Must be Undergrad or Grad to participate - All majors welcomed!

Logos must be original works, and not contain copyright material. Avoid the use of the Double T and Raider Red. Posted:

4/15/2022



Originator:

Lauren McDonald



Email:

lauren.mcdonald@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Student Organization

