Staff Senate Diversity Committee is hosting a Design Competition for R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talks.
Undergrad 1st Place: $150
Grad 1st Place: $200
Deadline: May 2nd
Winners Announced: May 6th
CONTEST RULES:
- Must be a TTU student Spring/Summer 2022 in Good Standing
- Must have minimum GPA of 2.0 (cumulative)
- Must be Undergrad or Grad to participate
- All majors welcomed!
Logos must be original works, and not contain copyright material. Avoid the use of the Double T and Raider Red.