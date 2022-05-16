Microsoft has announced that on June 15, 2022, they will begin phasing out support for Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11). As of this date:

Microsoft will discontinue patches and upgrades to the IE 11 browser; Microsoft will no longer actively protect this platform. As a result, any computer continuing to use IE 11 will have increased exposure to security risks, exploits, malware, and viruses. Our IT security scan service software will flag these systems as no longer compliant with TTU Operating Policies.

Microsoft will begin transitioning IE 11 users to Microsoft Edge. The IE 11 desktop app will be progressively redirected to Microsoft Edge, and eventually the IE 11 will be disabled by Microsoft through a Windows update.

Banner support for IE 11 will end. This means that Banner applications may not load properly in IE 11 after June 15.

To avoid any security vulnerabilities or interruptions of service, we recommend that Internet Explorer users upgrade to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, or use the latest version of Chrome or Firefox at your earliest convenience. Please note that all TTU applications, including all components of Cognos, are fully compatible with Microsoft Edge.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact your department’s local IT support staff or IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.