2022-2023 Student Union Building Room Rental Information

Room rental reservations for June 1, 2022-May 31, 2023 will open up May 2, 2022 at 8am. 

 

How to Make Reservations:

Come in person to Rm 203 in the SUB, call 806-742-3636, or email:

· Room Reservations: kristin.a.miller@ttu.edu or chagilli@ttu.edu 

· Allen Theatre Reservations: nark.nazworth@ttu.edu or austin.r.pace@ttu.edu

Student Union & Activities reserves the right to cancel or change reservations based on recommendations from the CDC regarding social distancing or Texas Tech University operating guidelines for the campus. Please be advised that Student Union & Activities will not be held responsible for cost or fees associated with the cancellation of events due to a change in operational guidelines based on CDC, State or University operating status of Texas Tech University and/or the Student Union Building.
Posted:
4/26/2022

Originator:
Kristin Miller

Email:
kristin.a.miller@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 5/2/2022

Location:
Student Union Building

