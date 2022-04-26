



For questions about the position, please contact Carlene Kelly ( Technology Support Web Systems and Operations – IT TeamWeb – is looking for someone to join our team as a IT Support Senior Specialist. This person will take a leadership role in managing TTU's web quality, accessibility, and analytics initiatives and will help provide support for OmniCMS and other IT TeamWeb services.Excellent communication skills needed. Experience with Google Analytics, web accessibility tools, and OmniCMS is preferred.To apply for the position, please visit https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=699895 or search for Req #27672BR.For questions about the position, please contact Carlene Kelly ( carlene.kelly@ttu.edu ), Associate Director for Web. Posted:

