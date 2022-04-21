This course examines movies as springboards for discussion about anthropology and modern and past cultures as they are portrayed in movies. Hollywood in particular has had a major influence on the public’s perception of anthropology, particularly archaeology and archaeologists. In part, we will be attempting to extract fact from fiction to better understand what anthropologists do and the types of issues they study. Some of the movies students will watch include Avatar, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Stargate, and Planet of the Apes.

Offered online, Summer I, 2022 (ANTH 2306, section D05)

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact Instructor Lap Siu at lap.siu@ttu.edu.