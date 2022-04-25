On April 25th, Chancellor Emeritus Kent Hance will host Ginger Kerrick, Former NASA Flight Director, in his leadership seminar. We have extra seats in the classroom and would love to offer them to any students and faculty interested in the event. Ginger Kerrick's story will serve as a great inspiration to those who are able to attend. The lecture will be at 1:00 pm in the Rawls College of Business, Room 105.