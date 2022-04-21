The Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program is housed in the Department of Political Science. It's a 42-hour program (2 yrs) and courses are in the evening from 6:00 - 8:50 pm to accommodate the professional who works full-time. We're currently accepting applications for summer 2022 and fall 2022. We have a rolling admission which means you can submit your application and required documents up until two weeks before the semester starts to apply to the MPA Program. The summer 2022 semester begins on June 1st and the fall 2022 semester begins on August 25th. Financial assistance has expired for fall 2022, but you can still apply for financial assistance for spring 2023 which has a deadline of November 1st. The GRE requirement is being waived for summer 2022 and fall 2022.

The MPA Program also offers two dual degrees (3 yrs):



Dual Degree JD/MPA (LSAT Test Scores are required) Dual Degree MPA/MPH (GRE Test Scores are required)

If you have any questions, please send inquiries to: pols.mpa.advising@ttu.edu

4/21/2022



Originator:

Irasema Ibarra



Email:

era.ibarra@ttu.edu



Department:

Political Science





