China has the world’s second-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP and the largest economy by purchasing power parity. China is the second largest trade partners of the United States. Chinese Mandarin is the most widely spoken first language in the world. It is also one of the critical languages defined by the U.S. government. Learning Chinese Mandarin at TTU will open a new window for your career.

If you have learnt beginning Chinese in high school or have taken CHIN1501 at Tech, you are recommended to take CHIN1502 Beginning Chinese II. It’s a hybrid course, including 3 hours classroom instruction and 2 hours online instruction per week. This proficiency-oriented course will mainly focus on help students to learn how to Chinese in various contexts to accomplish communicative tasks. Meanwhile students will also learn simplified Chinese characters and understand the evolution of Chinese characters from the pictographs traced back to 3000 years ago. In-class activities include the role-play, performance, Charades, Jeopardy, and other games and communicative oral activities. Additionally, this course will help you to understand basic information about the Chinese people and their culture.

Prerequisites: Successful completion of CHIN 1501 with a “C” or higher, have the equivalent language proficiency, or with instructor’s approval.

Meets 11 - 11:50 pm MWF in CMLL 113.

Contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for more information.