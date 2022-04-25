Good morning, Red Raiders!





Are you interested in knowing how you can be a better ally? Want to practice inclusive leadership?





Raider Education is hosting a NEW workshop on Microaggressions and Microinterventions as part of our Inclusive Leadership Series .





Students, faculty, and staff alike are invited to join us on Monday, April 25 from 6 pm to 8 pm in the SUB Canyon Room to learn more about microaggressions and how you can use microinterventions to be inclusive and antiracist.





Raider Education is the place to find resources for anti-racism training, facilitated conversations on civility & cultural intelligence, and consultation for student organizations, student staff, and others to get involved with inclusive leadership on campus. Request more information or sign up for a workshop TODAY!



