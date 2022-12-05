The Hispanic Graduation Convocation for May 2022 graduates will be held on Thursday, May 12 at 6:30 pm at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. Graduates please arrive by 5:15 pm.

A complimentary cultural stole will be provided to all convocation graduates that attend the ceremony.

This event is hosted by the Raiders Rojos alumni network. You do not need to be a Raiders Rojos member to participate but you must pre-register.

Registration will close once the capacity for the facility is reached. Due to limited seating, please keep guests to no more than two.

Please wear your cap and gown. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks but they are not mandatory.

For further details, visit the registration link at https://www.tturaidersrojos.org/registration-may-12-2022-convocation.html.

For questions, contact Raiders Rojos at wendi.weitman@ttu.edu.