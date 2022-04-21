Rock n' Roll Hall of Famers JOURNEY are coming to Lubbock's United Supermarkets Arena Saturday, July 30th!

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the public 10am this Friday, April 22, but TTU Students, Faculty, and Staff are invited to participate in this special pre-sale opportunity today only (April 21), now through 10pm.



Click here and use code LIGHTS to purchase your pre-sale tickets today!

(8 ticket purchase limit through pre-sale.)

World-renowned for their legendary rock anthems including “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and "Don't Stop Believin'", streamed over one billion times alone, JOURNEY has sold more 100 million albums globally since their formation in 1973. With 19 top 40 singles and 25 gold and platinum albums, their "Greatest Hits" album, 15 times platinum, makes JOURNEY one of the few bands to ever achieve diamond-certified status.

Don't miss AN EVENING WITH JOURNEY on campus July 30th!