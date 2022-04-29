Get a FREE succulent at Arbor Day with SAB!

Participate in the Arbor Day festivities and get your own free succulent at our Pot-a-Succulent event in Memorial Circle! You will be able to pick from a variety of succulents and pot it using the provided pots and soil!





**While supplies last. **Must have TTU student ID. **Limit one per person in line.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

This event will begin at 11am and will last until we run out of plants. Posted:

4/26/2022



Originator:

Blake Connell



Email:

Blake.Connell@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 4/29/2022



Location:

Memorial Circle



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization

