Get a FREE succulent at Arbor Day with SAB!
Participate in the Arbor Day festivities and get your own free succulent at our Pot-a-Succulent event in Memorial Circle! You will be able to pick from a variety of succulents and pot it using the provided pots and soil! 

This event will begin at 11am and will last until we run out of plants. 

**While supplies last.
**Must have TTU student ID.
**Limit one per person in line. 

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Posted:
4/26/2022

Originator:
Blake Connell

Email:
Blake.Connell@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 4/29/2022

Location:
Memorial Circle

Categories