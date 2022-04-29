Participate in the Arbor Day festivities and get your own free succulent at our Pot-a-Succulent event in Memorial Circle! You will be able to pick from a variety of succulents and pot it using the provided pots and soil!
This event will begin at 11am and will last until we run out of plants.
**While supplies last.
**Must have TTU student ID.
**Limit one per person in line.
This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.
Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu
