Summer 2022 Important Information

  • Payment for the Summer term for TTU is due Wednesday, May 25th.
  • Payment for the Summer term for Law is due Tuesday, May 24th.
  • Summer Payment Plan will open Friday, April 29th.
  • Financial Aid will begin disbursing to student accounts on Sunday, May 22nd.
  • You may pay online or enroll in a payment plan via Raiderlink.
  • Book loans are available at sbsbookloans.ttu.edu starting Tuesday, May 17th.
Posted:
5/2/2022

Originator:
Kyndal Clendennen

Email:
kyndal.clendennen@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Business Services


Categories