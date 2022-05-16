Summer 2022 Important Information Payment for the Summer term for TTU is due Wednesday, May 25th .

. Payment for the Summer term for Law is due Tues day, May 24th.

Summer Payment Plan will open Friday, April 29th .

Financial Aid will begin disbursing to student accounts on Sunday, May 22nd .

. You may pay online or enroll in a payment plan via Raiderlink .

Raiderlink Book loans are available at sbsbookloans.ttu.edu starting Tuesday , M ay 17th . Posted:

5/16/2022



