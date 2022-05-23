|
Summer 2022 Important Information
- Payment for the Summer term for TTU is due Wednesday, May 25th.
- Payment for the Summer term for Law is due Tuesday, May 24th.
- Summer Payment Plan will open Friday, April 29th.
- Financial Aid will begin disbursing to student accounts on Sunday, May 22nd.
- You may pay online or enroll in a payment plan via Raiderlink.
- Book loans are available at sbsbookloans.ttu.edu starting Tuesday, May 17th.
|Posted:
5/23/2022
Originator:
Kyndal Clendennen
Email:
kyndal.clendennen@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Business Services
