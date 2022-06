Are you tired of being tired all the time? Join us for this interactive session where we look at simple solutions and steps you can take to get your sleep schedule back on track.

August 4, 2022 from 1:15-2:15 pm via Zoom Please register via Cornerstone at?https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx?under “Summer Learning Series” or email?hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu. Posted:

6/23/2022



Originator:

Kailey Kilcrease



Email:

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





