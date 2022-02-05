hector carmona-miranda

de-cons-truc-ted

May 2nd - May 14th, 2022

Texas Tech School of Art, Studio Gallery

Opening Reception: May 2nd 6:30 - 8:00 p.m.









hector carmona-miranda will be presenting his Master of Fine Arts thesis exhibition that completes his three-year degree program. carmona-miranda is a jewelry design and metalsmithing student.His exhibition, de-cons-truc-ted, is a recollection of moments and experiences lived during his time at Texas Tech University. His show contains artwork of mixed media such as metals, 3d printed pieces, and ceramics.





This exhibition is the recollection of moments and experiences lived during his time at Texas Tech University. The exhibition is built around a few mementos that encapsulate those experiences that left big marks on his life. These mementos are not reminders of pain or struggle, but the growth and lessons learned in each of the moments represented. Each memento also serves a trigger of self-deconstruction, that made him a better artist and human being.





hector carmona-miranda was born in Mexico City in 1979. In 2015 he received his BFA from the University of Texas at Austin with a focus in photography. He continued his studies at Austin Community College earning an associate's degree in jewelry. During this time his work was juried into Crafttexas 2016, Houston, Texas. He held his first solo exhibition while in residence at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center in Austin, Texas. He also participated in the East Austin Studio Tour, three years running, where he opened his studio to interact with the public. He has been juried into two national exhibitions: Metals Complexions 2020, Houston, TX and Art Now America 2021, Johnson City, Tennessee and one international exhibition in Florence, Italy: International Art & Design Competition 2020, where he was awarded a cash prize and third place.