The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a virtual Microsoft educational event on Wednesday, May 4. Our longstanding partnership with Microsoft has been instrumental in increased productivity and successful campus-wide collaboration.
Microsoft professionals will present on the following topics:
• Accessibility Features as a Critical Part on Inclusivity
• Authoring Accessible Content
• M365 Highlighted Features
• New and Upcoming M365 Features
• Engage with Microsoft: Questions & Answers
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, May 4
Time: 1pm-3pm (CT)
Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu), and we will send you the calendar invitation and access information.