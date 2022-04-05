The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a virtual Microsoft educational event on Wednesday, May 4. Our longstanding partnership with Microsoft has been instrumental in increased productivity and successful campus-wide collaboration.

Microsoft professionals will present on the following topics:





• Accessibility Features as a Critical Part on Inclusivity

• Authoring Accessible Content

• M365 Highlighted Features

• New and Upcoming M365 Features

• Engage with Microsoft: Questions & Answers

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, May 4

Time: 1pm-3pm (CT)

Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu), and we will send you the calendar invitation and access information.



