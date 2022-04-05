TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Microsoft Virtual Educational Event on May 4, 1pm-3pm (CT)
The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a virtual Microsoft educational event on Wednesday, May 4. Our longstanding partnership with Microsoft has been instrumental in increased productivity and successful campus-wide collaboration. 
 
Microsoft professionals will present on the following topics:

Accessibility Features as a Critical Part on Inclusivity
Authoring Accessible Content
M365 Highlighted Features
New and Upcoming M365 Features
Engage with Microsoft: Questions & Answers
 
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, May 4
Time: 1pm-3pm (CT)
Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu), and we will send you the calendar invitation and access information.
