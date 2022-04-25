TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Translational Research

CARR BROWN BAG SESSION 2: Determinants of Relapse for Students in Collegiate Recovery Communities  

 

Presenter: 

Lauren E. Lewis, MA, LPC, LCDC   

PhD Student in Addictive Disorders and Recovery Studies 

 

Overview: In this brown bag, Dr. Wang will discuss themes of "transitional" research – a relatively new line of research into applied practice. He will focus on his experience with two social systems designed to reduce harm to others: child welfare (i.e., Children's Protective Services) and criminal justice (i.e., juvenile and adult justice systems) and his view of their "optics of objectivity". He will discuss how he operationalizes translating research into more effective and efficient practices.


REGISTER NOW and join the conversation! If you have any questions about CARR or this activity, please email Nephtaly Joel Botor (CARR Manager). 

 

 

UPCOMING SCHEDULES: 

 

The Center for Addiction Recovery Research Brown Bag Series for Spring semester is 

FREE AND OPEN TO ALL and takes place every Monday, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Human Sciences Building Room 220. Participants can also join via Zoom. 


The topics for the Spring semester are as follows: 

March 7: Recovery Capital

March 28: Spirituality and Health 

April 4: Caregiving Through Substance Use Disorders: Unique Strains Associated with Providing Care

April 11: Risk Research 

April 25: Translational Research 

May 2: Medication-Assisted Treatment 

May 9: Diversity Issues in Addiction and Recovery: SOGI Microaggression in Focus 
Posted:
4/22/2022

Originator:
Dmitra Kentera

Email:
dkentera@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Date: 4/25/2022

Location:
Human Sciences Bldg Rm 220 or on Zoom

